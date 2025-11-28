Construction has officially begun on the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, a breathtaking Christian monument set to stand more than 51 metres tall — that’s over twice the height of the Angel of the North. When complete, it will take the form of a giant, twisting infinity loop reaching toward the sky, designed to symbolise God’s eternal love and His constant presence.

But what makes this project truly extraordinary isn’t its scale, or even its striking design. It’s the one million stories that will live within its walls. Each brick represents a real testimony of answered prayer — moments of healing, reconciliation, provision, protection, or peace. Visitors will be able to scan any brick with a smartphone and instantly hear the story behind it, turning the monument into a living library of faith.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, project founder Richard Gamble captured the heart of the vision when he said:

“We want to make hope visible. Every brick is someone’s encounter with a God who listens and responds.”

Funded through a national campaign and supported by churches across the UK, the Eternal Wall will also feature a visitor centre, prayer gardens, and viewing areas overlooking the rolling Warwickshire landscape. Once complete — a target set for 2028 — the monument is expected to draw up to a quarter of a million visitors each year.

Beyond the architecture, organisers believe the project carries a deeper purpose: to spark faith in those who have lost it, to encourage those who are struggling, and to leave a legacy for future generations. In a world where headlines often dwell on fear and division, this monument aims to shine a light on hope, gratitude and connection.

And as building begins, so too does the gathering of stories — from all corners of the nation, from people of every age and walk of life. One million reminders that prayer can change things… and sometimes, it can even build a wall.

