Mr Bushe – Hedge sculpter

Who says a hedge can’t tell a story? In the quiet suburbs of North London, the aptly named Tim Bushe is busy proving just the opposite.

The architect-turned-artist transforms ordinary garden shrubs into playful, eye-catching sculptures – fish, elephants, dolphins or squirrels… but behind the whimsy lies something deeply personal: Tim creations are in memory of his late wife, Philippa, who died of breast cancer

It all began when she asked him to trim their hedge into a cat. Instead, Tim surprised her with a giant train. From then on, hedge art became part of their lives—and after her passing, it became his tribute.

Over the years, Tim has shaped more than 100 hedges across London. He works on his neighbours’ shrubs for free, but many people donate to causes he cares about, including cancer charities and a fund supporting his sister, who has Down syndrome.

“Passersby stop, take photos, smile… even call the street a ‘tourist attraction.’ For Tim, it’s more than art. It’s love in living form. ‘It’s Philippa’s legacy,’ he says.