Amy Grant in Belfast

Tuesday, 13 January 2026⋅19:00 – 22:00

Launching Belfast’s week of global folk and roots music in spectacular style, this one-night-only concert at the Waterfront Hall brings together legends, Grammy winners, and rising stars for an evening where tradition meets bold new voices.

Leading the Nashville contingent is Amy Grant, the Grammy-winning icon whose influence spans decades across pop, gospel, and contemporary Americana. She joins Crystal Gayle, whose unmistakable voice has made her one of country music’s most beloved legends.

From Ireland, the bill features electrifying performer Wallis Bird; acclaimed singer-poet David Keenan; fearless multi-instrumentalist Clare Sands; legendary uilleann piper Paddy Keenan; master fiddler Gerry O’Connor; and Brendan McCreanor, renowned piper and co-founder of FOLK iN FUSION and Your Roots Are Showing – Ireland’s Music Conference.

Sandy Kelly, one of Ireland’s most respected voices in country music, joins FOLK iN FUSION fresh from her recent induction into The Late Late Show Country Music Hall of Fame, honouring a career that has helped shape Ireland’s country and folk landscape for generations.

Waterfront Hall

2 Lanyon Pl, Belfast BT1 3WH, UK

https://www.waterfront.co.uk/what-s-on/folk-in-fusion/

https://www.showingroots.com/