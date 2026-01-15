The Botanical Society of Britain & Ireland

As winter settles in, many of us assume nature has gone quiet — but new findings suggest otherwise.

The Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland has just completed its fifteenth New Year Plant Hunt, a citizen science project tracking which wildflowers are still in bloom in midwinter — and what that tells us about a warming climate.

Hundreds of volunteers took part across Ireland, recording everything from daisies to dandelions flowering far earlier than we might expect. Joining us now to explain what they found, and why it matters, is Bridget Keehan, Ireland Officer with the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland.