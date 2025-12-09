Adam Burke – Jigsaw Ireland – how to cope this Christmas

Written by on 9th December 2025

Adam Burke, Youth Engagement Officer with Jigsaw — the mental health charity supporting young people across Ireland.  

At this time of year, there’s a lot of pressure to be full of festive cheer, but for many people it’s actually a really tough season.  

Adam chats about why that happens and how we can look after ourselves, or someone we care about, when Christmas doesn’t feel as joyful as it’s ‘supposed’ to.

