Adam Burke – Jigsaw Ireland – how to cope this Christmas
Written by Eimear on 9th December 2025
Adam Burke, Youth Engagement Officer with Jigsaw — the mental health charity supporting young people across Ireland.
At this time of year, there’s a lot of pressure to be full of festive cheer, but for many people it’s actually a really tough season.
Adam chats about why that happens and how we can look after ourselves, or someone we care about, when Christmas doesn’t feel as joyful as it’s ‘supposed’ to.
Podcast: Play in new window | Embed
Subscribe Apple Podcasts | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS | More
Tagged as mornings with Kieran