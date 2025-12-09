Desmond Denton – Film maker in Ireland

Written by on 9th December 2025

Desmond Denton — a south African filmmaker currently working and filming here in Ireland on a powerful, faith-centered documentary series called 24.  

The series captures a single day in the life of artists around the world, exploring not just their creative process but also the spiritual journeys behind their art.  

Desmond has already filmed episodes in places like Texas, Colombia, Norway and more — and now he’s bringing that vision to Ireland and is currently in Belfast. 

for more, you can visit:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/4adwprkw0augayddohpht/desmond_denton_cv_2024.pdf?rlkey=i5vrbas5j8ec5n4ltwip0ynk8&st=20onqy23&dl=0

