The Chosen at Christmas and more – Emma Trueick from KOVA International

9th December 2025

A unique way to bring the Christmas story to life. Christmas With The Chosen is a free, cinematic initiative from the creators of The Chosen. This year it focuses on Holy Night, a 50-minute episode following the outcasts who first met the King of Kings — capturing both the struggle and the wonder of the Nativity.  

Churches and communities across the UK and Ireland can host their own screenings, complete with discussion guides and promotional materials.  

And if you love this, there are plenty of other episodes and resources from The Chosen that viewers can enjoy throughout the season, recommended by the team to help families and churches dive even deeper into the story. 

Emma Trueick from KOVA International had all the details

