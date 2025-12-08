John Moffett of Misean Cara

Written by on 8th December 2025

John Moffett, CEO of Misean Cara, the Irish development organisation supporting missionary groups working with vulnerable communities in over 40 countries. Misean Cara has just announced the winners of its 2025 Climate Action Awards, recognising innovative climate projects in the Philippines, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe. These initiatives are helping communities on the frontline of climate change adapt, recover, and build sustainable futures

