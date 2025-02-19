Saturday, 1 March

In 2025, for 25 hours, the Global Church will gather across six continents for a time of prayer, worship, repentance, and commissioning. Every time zone. Every language. Every denomination. Every generation. Some will gather in churches, some will gather in living rooms, some will gather on campuses, and some will gather in stadiums. But we will all be connected at once, across continents, lifting up a single shout of praise and a single prayer to heaven. This is a moment for every man, woman, and child who follows Jesus!

Across the world, we will encourage the Global Church to gather in three primary ways:

Gather Groups:

The vast majority of Gather25 will take place within Gather Groups. A Gather Group is a local gathering, organized by an individual or ministry, aimed at inviting friends, family, and the community to experience Gather25 together in person. These groups may meet in church buildings, living rooms, or other venues. There is no cost to host a Gather Group. If you haven’t already, complete this form to receive future information.

At its core, following Jesus has always been centered around experiencing faith within a community of Christians. Participating in a Gather Group allows you the chance to not just engage by yourself, but to worship, pray, and talk with people who can encourage your faith. Technology can help connect us with people all over the world, but there’s no replacement for personal relationships. If we’re going to reach the world with the hope of Jesus, we’re going to do it together.

Gather Live Broadcast Sites:

There will be one major location on each continent that hosts Gather25 speakers and content for a portion of the 25-hour Gather livestream. Programming from each location will stream worldwide. Gather broadcast sites will be listed on our website and announced via email to those who have completed the interest form. Each broadcast site will have a minimal ticket price for in-person attendees.

Schedule https://www.gather25.com/images/uploads/broadcast-schedule_for-distro.pdf

Gather Livestream:

Gather25 will be accessible for free to any individual in the world. Streaming will be available through Internet, TV, and radio broadcasts across the globe.

