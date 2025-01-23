‘The Luddite Club’

Written by on 23rd January 2025

In a recent study, it was revealed that two-thirds of American teenagers are unable to focus in class because of their phones. This distraction affects their grades and creates a chain of problems. Beyond academics, this addiction leads to increased anxiety and difficulty in making real-world connections.
However, teenagers in New York are leading a revolutionary movement against smartphone addiction with an inspiring initiative called ‘The Luddite Club’.
The movement began when Brooklyn student Jameson Butler faced a stark reality about his phone use. He says, “During COVID, I looked at my screen time and I was spending more than half of my awake time on my phone”,
The group meet weekly either in a library or park and spend their time together reading, drawing, writing, talking, or listening to music – all without their phones. They have even launched a scavenger hunt featuring Brooklyn landmarks which provides a practical way to experience the joy of phone-free activities while exploring their community together.
One student remarks, “The average American screen time is almost eight hours, and so now my days are eight hours longer”.

