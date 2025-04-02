Britain’s Got Talent Contestant got Golden Buzzer for her version of Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’

Linda Mudzenda, a 21-year-old from Zimbabwe, moved Britain’s Got Talent judges to tears with her powerful version of Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ and earned Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer.

Linda first began singing in church when she was 10 years old, performing alongside her sisters. By age 16, she was working with Gospel artists around the world. This early church experience shaped her powerful voice that later amazed the BGT audience.

What makes Linda’s golden buzzer moment even more special is what she went through before her audition. “The two months before the audition, I didn’t have a place to stay. I was having problems at my work, and I almost had an operation,” Linda explained.

She almost fell into depression during this difficult time. “Being on the stage, it was a relief for me. It was a joy I didn’t have for the past two months.”

Linda also faces health challenges. She was diagnosed with a pre-diabetic condition and must follow a strict diet. She also has a cyst on her left side that might need surgery. Despite these physical struggles, Linda kept her faith strong.

For her audition, Linda chose to sing Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say,’ a Christian song released in 2018. The song speaks about finding your worth in God rather than what the world tells you.

With lyrics like “You say I am loved when I can’t feel a thing, You say I am strong when I think I am weak,” the song connects with many people who face doubt.

Daigle wrote this song to remind listeners that God’s truth matters more than our own doubts.

Viewers were deeply touched by Linda’s performance. One person commented on YouTube, “She has a gift directly from heaven.”

Linda entered the competition with her mother in mind. She dedicated her performance to her mother, who sacrificed so much for her musical journey. “The reason I’m here, working so hard, is because of my mum,” Linda explained. “She sacrificed a lot for me to live my passion of music.”

If she wins, Linda plans to use the prize money to help her mother. “She’s the first person I’d thank with the prize money. A lot would go to making sure she can relax for the rest of her life.”

Since her golden buzzer moment, things have improved for Linda. “Now everything’s OK at work, I managed to find a place to stay and my health is a bit better,” she shared. “I’m in a good space. BGT came at the right time.”

