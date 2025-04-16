King of Kings in Irish Cinemas now

Written by on 16th April 2025

A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.

https://www.angel.com/movies/king-of-kings

Listen to our podcast with promoter Jenny Belle here

 

Author

HeatherS

Author's archive
You may also like
0

The Chosen:Last Supper Coming to Irish Cinemas

24th March 2025

0

‘Bonhoeffer’ – Coming to Ireland

28th February 2025

0

Gather 25

19th February 2025

Continue reading

Previous post

Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God

Current track

Title

Artist