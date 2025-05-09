In a small town in England, 12-year-old Ben has turned a simple idea into a heart-warming mission. It started as a class project and a pocket money idea. Ben from Derbyshire was washing his grandmother’s headstone, and noticing that many gravestones in his local cemetery were weathered and neglected, he decided to offer the service to his neighbours.

His initiative which he called ‘Guardians of the Headstones’, quickly gained attention, and he began receiving requests from families eager to restore the dignity of their loved ones’ final resting places.

Ben’s dedication and meticulous work ethic impressed many, leading to national recognition. However, instead of keeping the profits for himself, Ben chose to donate his earnings to a local funeral charity that assists families in need.

Ben said, “I just wanted to help people remember their loved ones, and if I can also support families who are struggling, that makes it even better.”

His selfless act has inspired others in his community and beyond, and serves as a testament to the power of compassion and the difference it can make in people’s lives.