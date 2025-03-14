Pilgrim Paths Week, 2025
Written by HeatherS on 14th March 2025
Bookings are now open for Pilgrim Paths Week which will take place over Easter from Friday the 18th until Sunday the 27th of April.
A guided ascent of Cnoc na dTobar (K-nook na Tobar) will be the first event on Good Friday, with other walks in Wicklow, Kerry, Clare and Mayo over Easter Weekend, which will be followed by a full weekend on St Finbarr’s Walk in Cork, on the 26th and 27th of April, and a one day Brigid’s Way walk in Kildare on Sunday the 27th.
GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 18
Ascent of Cnoc na dTobar pilgrim mountain, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry
Information: [email protected].
HOLY SATURDAY. April 19.
St Kevin’s Way, Co Wicklow
Fully organised walk
Book via Eventbrite at: St Kevins Way
Cosán na Naomh, Dingle, Co Kerry
Guided walk
Information: [email protected]
EASTER MONDAY, April 21.
Tochar Phádraig Pilgrim Path
Guided 15km walk between Ballintubber Abbey to Aughagower, Co Mayo.
Contact: – Ballintubber Abbey, Tel: 094 9030934. Email: [email protected].
Oughtmama Guided Walk, Burren, Co. Clare.
M: 087 9828173
Lough Derg Pilgrim Path
Guided walk along around the lakeshore.
Option of an 8km or 12km route to learn something of the history of ancient pilgrimage,