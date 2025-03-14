Pilgrim Paths Week, 2025

Bookings are now open for Pilgrim Paths Week which will take place over Easter from Friday the 18th until Sunday the 27th of April.

A guided ascent of Cnoc na dTobar (K-nook na Tobar) will be the first event on Good Friday, with other walks in Wicklow, Kerry, Clare and Mayo over Easter Weekend, which will be followed by a full weekend on St Finbarr’s Walk in Cork, on the 26th and 27th of April, and a one day Brigid’s Way walk in Kildare on Sunday the 27th.