Pilgrim Paths Week, 2025

Written by on 14th March 2025

Bookings are now open for Pilgrim Paths Week which will take place over Easter from Friday the 18th until Sunday the 27th of April.

A guided ascent of Cnoc na dTobar (K-nook na Tobar) will be the first event on Good Friday, with other walks in Wicklow, Kerry, Clare and Mayo over Easter Weekend, which will be followed by a full weekend on St Finbarr’s Walk in Cork, on the 26th and 27th of April, and a one day Brigid’s Way walk in Kildare on Sunday the 27th.

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 18

Ascent of Cnoc na dTobar pilgrim mountain, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Information: [email protected].

HOLY SATURDAY. April 19.

St Kevin’s Way, Co Wicklow

Fully organised walk

Book via Eventbrite at: St Kevins Way

Cosán na Naomh, Dingle, Co Kerry

Guided walk

Information: [email protected]

EASTER MONDAY, April 21.

Tochar Phádraig Pilgrim Path

Guided 15km walk between Ballintubber Abbey to Aughagower, Co Mayo.

Contact: – Ballintubber Abbey, Tel: 094 9030934. Email: [email protected].

Oughtmama Guided Walk, Burren, Co. Clare.

M: 087 9828173

E: [email protected]

Lough Derg Pilgrim Path

Guided walk along around the lakeshore.

Option of an 8km or 12km route to learn something of the history of ancient pilgrimage,

