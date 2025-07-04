Members of The Chosen Cast Hosted a Special Screening at the Vatican

Jonathan Roumie and fellow cast members of the hugely popular series ‘The Chosen’ met Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square recently. Roumie called the experience “an immeasurable honor,”. Pope Leo shared a selfie of the encounter on Instagram, accompanied by a multilingual reflection on faith and grace.

June 23, 2025 at the Vatican’s Filmoteca Theater

The Chosen: Last Supper (Season 5) will debut in three parts over three weeks on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, UK, and Latin America. The first two episodes will premiere on July 13, followed by three episodes on July 20 and the last three episodes on July 27.

The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But—instead of confronting Rome—he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.