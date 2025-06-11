The Million Month will be taking place in 30 cities across Europe to see the gospel shared with 1 million people.On June 21st, 2025 we will kick off this initiative in each city with an evening of worship, prayer, and evangelism equipping.

Then together we will dedicate the next 2 weeks to do daily one-to-one evangelism. We will gather as big groups in key locations in each city and then go out in groups of 2’s and 3’s, just like the gospel spread in the early days. It’s up to you if you want to join for 1 week or both.

Every other day after outreach, each city will hold “Glory Nights” to worship, share testimonies, and receive further instructions. These nights will provide great opportunities to celebrate what the Lord is doing and unite as a team and meet amazing new people from all across the nations.

On July 19th, 2025 we will celebrate and hear testimonies of what God has done around Europe.

You will be able to join us in person or online for The Million Month Celebration -Dublin.

Email [email protected]

Website https://themillionmonth.com/