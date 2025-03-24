The Chosen:Last Supper Coming to Irish Cinemas

Written by on 24th March 2025

The table is set.

The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But—instead of confronting Rome—he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.

Shot in a beautiful cinematic format, The Chosen: Last Supper brings the most pivotal week in history to audiences in this special three-part theatrical release.

Showing in Irish Cinemas 10th/11th/12th/13th April

https://intl.thechosenlastsupper.com/tickets/

https://www.facebook.com/InsideTheChosen/

Author

HeatherS

Author's archive
You may also like
0

‘Bonhoeffer’ – Coming to Ireland

28th February 2025

0

Gather 25

19th February 2025

0

Spirit Life 25: Exploring Life in the Spirit

23rd January 2025

Continue reading

Next post

Pilgrim Paths Week, 2025

Thumbnail
Previous post

We live by faith, not by what we see

Current track

Title

Artist