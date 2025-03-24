The Chosen:Last Supper Coming to Irish Cinemas

The table is set.

The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But—instead of confronting Rome—he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.

Shot in a beautiful cinematic format, The Chosen: Last Supper brings the most pivotal week in history to audiences in this special three-part theatrical release.

Showing in Irish Cinemas 10th/11th/12th/13th April

https://intl.thechosenlastsupper.com/tickets/

https://www.facebook.com/InsideTheChosen/