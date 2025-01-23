Spirit Life 25: Exploring Life in the Spirit

23rd January 2025

If you are curious about the purpose of life… If you have ever hungered for a deeper connection with God, Spirit Life 25, might just be the right next step for you.
Spirit Life 25 is a transformative initiative aimed at supporting Catholic charismatic prayer groups, communities, and ministries as they step out in mission.Our goal is to help people discover a deeper relationship with God through Jesus Christ and experience life in the Holy Spirit.
Beginning in February 2025, courses will launch across cities, towns, and villages in Ireland, inviting people from all walks of life to explore the power and purpose of life in the Spirit.
Whether you’re new to the faith or seeking a deeper connection with God, Spirit Life 25 offers a variety of courses designed to meet you where you are.

https://www.charisireland.org/spiritlife25

