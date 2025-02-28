‘Bonhoeffer’ – Coming to Ireland

One voice can become the loudest rebellion. In the tumultuous backdrop of World War II, emerges the compelling true story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a man of profound ideals caught in the crossfire of history. As the world teeters on the brink, Bonhoeffer, an advocate of love, grapples with a moral dilemma that transcends the ordinary. With stakes soaring to global proportions, ideals collide, convictions are tested, and a man’s legacy becomes a testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a German theologian, pastor, and anti-Nazi dissident whose life and work left a profound impact on Christian theology and resistance movements. Born in 1906, Bonhoeffer was a vocal critic of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime, advocating for ethical responsibility and active opposition to injustice.

A prominent member of the Confessing Church, Bonhoeffer opposed the Nazis’ attempts to control the German Protestant Church. He played a crucial role in underground theological education and became involved in efforts to resist the regime. His theological writings, including The Cost of Discipleship and

Letters and Papers from Prison, emphasise the need for faith to be expressed through courageous action.

Directed by Todd Komarnicki – to listen to Wendy’s interview with him click here

Starring: Jonas Dassler; August Diehl; David Jonsson; Clarke Peters; Lisa Hofer; Moritz Bleibtreu; Patrick Moelleken

Premiers have already taken place in Limerick and Dublin with the film going on general release in Ireland on 7th March.

For ticket information click here