Lifechanger

Matej Lednik was only 22 years old when he was involved in a motorcycle accident, which changed the young student’s life forever. His injuries were so severe that he was in a coma for 14 days with a fractured spine and ribs, and eventually left hospital in a wheelchair.

Matej took a long time to come to terms with his condition, however the turning point came when he encountered another patient who was paralysed from the neck down and unable to move.

It was the realization that he could still move on his own, that made Matej think differently. “This gave me the motivation of knowing that I can still do something, even if my situation has changed”, he said.

Becoming a road safety activist, and president of a regional Paraplegic Association in Slovenia, he now connects with other paraplegics, whom he inspires and encourages. He has also attained a college degree in mechanical engineering and is now a father to a young daughter whom he describes “as a real miracle”.