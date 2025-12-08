Dr. Joyce Ogenyemi – New Chance Global initiative
Written by Eimear on 8th December 2025
Dr. Joyce Ogenyemi—founder and executive director of the New Choice Global Initiative—has spent her career lifting up underserved communities through education, economic opportunity, and people-centered programs. Her work reaches across continents, but at the heart of it all is one powerful belief: when people are given real opportunities, they rise.
She shares what drives her, what she’s learned, and some of the inspiring stories behind her organization’s impact.
Podcast: Play in new window
Subscribe Apple Podcasts | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS | More