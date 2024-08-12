‘Does God always Answer Prayer’

You’ve prayed and prayed, for something to happen..

You’ve heard that God always answers prayer..

But right now — it doesn’t seem like anything’s happening..

Here’s the thing — we easily get focused on the ‘obvious problem’ staring at us…

But – maybe it’s one of those situations – where God sees a bigger picture.

The truth is – we mostly don’t see – what he is doing behind the scenes.

Who would have thought — that Sarah would go on to give birth to Isaac.

Who would have thought that Joseph’s years in prison — were preparing him for national leadership.

Who would have thought that a fruitless night of fishing – was the first step in a journey that would make a bunch of uneducated fishermen – leaders who would bring the Gospel to the four corners of the world.

So — If you are praying for something and it seems like nothing is happening — Remember this – we don’t always see what God is up to..

We don’t always know what HE is doing behind the scenes..

Take heart – keep praying!