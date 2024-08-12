‘Does God always Answer Prayer’
Written by Rob Clarke on 12th August 2024
You’ve prayed and prayed, for something to happen..
You’ve heard that God always answers prayer..
But right now — it doesn’t seem like anything’s happening..
Here’s the thing — we easily get focused on the ‘obvious problem’ staring at us…
But – maybe it’s one of those situations – where God sees a bigger picture.
The truth is – we mostly don’t see – what he is doing behind the scenes.
Who would have thought — that Sarah would go on to give birth to Isaac.
Who would have thought that Joseph’s years in prison — were preparing him for national leadership.
Who would have thought that a fruitless night of fishing – was the first step in a journey that would make a bunch of uneducated fishermen – leaders who would bring the Gospel to the four corners of the world.
So — If you are praying for something and it seems like nothing is happening — Remember this – we don’t always see what God is up to..
We don’t always know what HE is doing behind the scenes..
Take heart – keep praying!