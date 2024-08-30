Alpha Course – Galway
Written by Editor on 30th August 2024
Tuesday, 17 September⋅18:00 – 20:00
Weekly on Tuesday, 11 times
An Tobar Nua 25-27 Lower Dominic Street, Galway
Emmaus Scripture School by An Tobar Nua in Galway will host an 11-week Alpha Course, starting on Tuesday, 17th September at 6pm.
Alpha is a series exploring the basics of the Christian faith, where you get to connect with other people and ask all the questions you ever wanted to ask.
The course is free of charge.
Emmaus Scripture School is an ecumenical Bible School at An Tobar Nua in Galway City that specializes in helping students better understand Scripture.
The goal of the Emmaus Scripture School is modeled after Luke 24:13-32 when Jesus explained the Scriptures to His disciples on the road to Emmaus. Together, in a professional and educational environment, we study and explain the Scriptures. Through our in-depth study programs, our hope is that the Scriptures come alive in the lives of our students.
We focus on our common heritage in Holy Scripture and recognize our primary unity in the One Savior, Jesus Christ. Christians of all backgrounds are welcome and we respect each other’s faith traditions. We do not focus on denominational theology or doctrine. Rather, our objective is that students gain a solid foundation in a Scriptural knowledge and context and learn sound methods of reading and applying the sacred text in their lives to enrich their own individual faith experience and their contributions in their respective faith traditions.
Educational and faith-enriching opportunities to study the Scripture are available in a variety of formats, including community classes, Lectio Divina, focused book and Scripture studies, and Alpha courses. Classes are taught by Tomasz Bialokurec, who holds a Masters in Philosophy from the Jagiellonian University, and a Masters in Theology from the Pontifical University of John Paul II. He is currently pursuing his doctorate in Theology through Oral Roberts University.
For more information https://antobarnua.com/scripture-school/