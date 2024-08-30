Alpha Course – Galway

Emmaus Scripture School is an ecumenical Bible School at An Tobar Nua in Galway City that specializes in helping students better understand Scripture.

The goal of the Emmaus Scripture School is modeled after Luke 24:13-32 when Jesus explained the Scriptures to His disciples on the road to Emmaus. Together, in a professional and educational environment, we study and explain the Scriptures. Through our in-depth study programs, our hope is that the Scriptures come alive in the lives of our students.

We focus on our common heritage in Holy Scripture and recognize our primary unity in the One Savior, Jesus Christ. Christians of all backgrounds are welcome and we respect each other’s faith traditions. We do not focus on denominational theology or doctrine. Rather, our objective is that students gain a solid foundation in a Scriptural knowledge and context and learn sound methods of reading and applying the sacred text in their lives to enrich their own individual faith experience and their contributions in their respective faith traditions.

Educational and faith-enriching opportunities to study the Scripture are available in a variety of formats, including community classes, Lectio Divina, focused book and Scripture studies, and Alpha courses. Classes are taught by Tomasz Bialokurec, who holds a Masters in Philosophy from the Jagiellonian University, and a Masters in Theology from the Pontifical University of John Paul II. He is currently pursuing his doctorate in Theology through Oral Roberts University.