National Praise Day 25 – 2 venues

Friday, 31 October⋅18:00 – 21:00

For too long, the 31st day of October has been a celebration of darkness and evil and our children are asked to join in trick and treating. We hereby call on all Christians to join this bold vision to reclaim the day for the Lord through Praise and Prayer.

​The 31st of October every year has been designated as a National Praise Day, we pray that we shall arise and rejoice in the victory of the Lord. (Exodus 15)

Two venues, same time:

SOLID ROCK CENTRE 6 Goldenbridge Ind. Est., Inchicore, Dublin 8

TRINITY CHURCH, 50 Gardiner St. Lower, Dublin 1

North City, D01 VC03

https://www.nationalpraiseday.ie/