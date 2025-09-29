24-7 Prayer Events – The Gathering ’25

Thursday 30 October 2025 at 7:00PM –

Saturday 1 November 2025 at 9:00PM

You’re invited to our 2025 Gathering! This year, we are so excited to be heading to Stuttgart, Germany! The event will take place in the town of Esslingen am Neckar in the Stuttgart region.

Our Gatherings are an opportunity to pray, worship and learn together. These times are a chance to celebrate the year, be refreshed, and to receive vision from God for the year ahead. We love spending time with old friends, making new friends, eating together and so much more.

We’d love for you to join us, whether you’ve been part of this global movement for 25 years, or you’re just exploring the idea of 24-7 Prayer for the very first time. Come, and seek the power of Jesus together as we give thanks and look to the future.

Why Stuttgart?

Germany has been part of the 24-7 Prayer movement from the early beginnings, with the Moravian community in Herrnhut inspiring the very first 24-7 Prayer Room. This year, the 24-7 Prayer Germany Team is inviting us to join them in the Stuttgart region, where some of them are based.

Stuttgart, the heart of Swabia, offers an exciting mix of culture, scenic vineyards, and legendary engineering as the home of Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. The nearby Esslingen enchants visitors with medieval streets and timber-framed houses. Known for its unique Christmas Market and hillside vineyards, Esslingen combines history, tradition, and stunning views which creates a captivating atmosphere.

https://www.24-7prayer.com/event/gathering25/