March For Jesus will be held on Sat 27th Sept at 2pm in Dublin.

This will be a wonderful family day out. Join thousands of believers from all around Ireland who will gather to lift up Jesus Christ as the hope of our generation.

We will start at the Garden of Remembrance and march to the Dail where there will be prayer, worship and testimonies of lives that have been changed by Jesus.

Hope to see you there! Please spread the word and consider organising a bus from your church or youth group

Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square E, Rotunda, Dublin 1, D01 A0F8, Ireland

