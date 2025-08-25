Rend Collective Tour – Belfast

Written by on 25th August 2025

Popular Christian Contemporary music artists, Rend Collective will be coming to Belfast’s SSE Arena as part of their ‘Folk’ tour, on Friday the 12th of September.

The band who are from Northern Ireland are known for their abilities with a variety of musical instruments and for leading people closer to Jesus through their songs, music and stories. They will be joined on this tour by special guests including Elle Limebear and fellow Northerner Benjamin William Hastings.

