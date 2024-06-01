Family Dinners

Here is something interesting – Family Dinners make a difference. Yup.. the research is in and the results are startling.

One Canadian study published in The Journal of Adolescent Health — finds that — the more families eat together — the more likely it is — that the teenagers in the family — will have healthy emotional wellbeing — the more likely it is they will — experience a better life satisfaction.

To put it simply, Families that eat together regularly — have kids that are happier — And there is more.. Another study of 18,000 students — found that the more families ate together — the less likely the teenagers in that family were to experience cyberbullying. They were less likely they were to become the victims of classroom nastiness.

The research shows that eating together regularly helps teenagers and their parents talk together. And this in turn helps build a stronger sense of family identity.. It helps young people know who they are and where they fit in to the world. It is this kind of confidence that helps children and teenagers get ready for a world that is full of challenges.

So, turn the telly off. Sit around the table and eat together… and that will help you start talking to each other. It can be life-changing.