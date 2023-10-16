As part of the National Day of Prayer and National Praise Day (both on 31st October) we are asking all Churches and Christian ministries to join us in dedicating the day to praise and prayer.The National Day of Prayer on Monday, 31st October is a call for Christians throughout Ireland to come to God in prayer and fasting. To really seek God with all our hearts and pray for an awakening of faith throughout this island and an outpouring of renewal upon the Church. This is an opportunity for a concerted effort from churches and individuals of all denominations and backgrounds to come before God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, by the power and unity of the Holy Spirit, and cry out for our land.For too long, the 31st day of October has been a celebration of darkness and evil and our children are asked to join in trick and treating. We hereby call on all Christians to join this bold vision to reclaim the day for the Lord through Praise and Prayer.An evening of fun and divine praise in an atmosphere of joy and light!Featuring Choirs and worship leaders from around the nation

https://www.nationalpraiseday.ie/