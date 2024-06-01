Rest…

Rest… another one of God’s really good ideas.

Think about it – every day we stop – climb into bed and sleep for 7 or 8 hours.

God could have designed us to run for a week on one night’s sleep… but no, every day our body tells us it’s time to rest!! I just love it!!

And then of course there is the weekend… a couple of days every week to cease from work.

But… it’s one thing to have time off – it is another thing to be able to truly rest.

Relationship turmoil can mess up our rest. A relational upset with someone can get us all churned up…. The right thing… the smart thing… is to go in humility and sort it out.

Anxieties about the future… concerns about finances… job security… the worries of life… Scripture reminds us to cast our cares on him… He is big enough to handle it.

Guilt from wrong choices is a third thing that can stop us enjoying our rest. St James tells us to confess our sins… Something powerful happens when we get honest with ourselves, confess our sins… and ask God to forgive us.

So, don’t let a broken relationship, fear for the future, or unconfessed sin rob you of true rest. Be brave – take a step to sort it out today.