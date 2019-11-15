What is Alpha? Couch session at AI2019

Jacki Ascough did her first outside broadcast for Saturday Magazine live from Alpha Ireland Conference at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel.

In this video broadcast discover how Alpha Courses are making an impact across Ireland as Jacki talks to:

Jayne Courtney on the impact of Alpha in their Dalkey parish.

Canon David Mungavin, Rector of St. Patrick’s Church in Greystones and how Alpha played a key role in renewing parishioners life and helped them reach out.

Miryam Lightbody part of the Alpha youth team talks how Alpha is finding a place in young peoples lives in church and in schools.

Recorded live at Alpha Ireland 2019