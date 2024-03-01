Fancy doing something a bit different this St Patrick’s Day? Join us at the 17th annual Aware Harbour2Harbour Walk this St Patrick’s Day, Sunday 17th March. Over 2,500 enthusiastic walkers are expected to take on the 26km challenge with the option of starting at Howth or Dun Laoghaire Harbour and finishing at the opposite harbour. It costs €25 to sign up and all proceeds will go towards our free services.

Along with benefitting your own mental and physical health by taking part, it offers a lovely opportunity to get friends and family together to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and have a bit of fun – all while raising vital funds for our free services so we can be there for people affected by depression and bipolar disorder across Ireland. You can also participate individually, joining a community of over 2,500 friendly and welcoming walkers.

The walk is suitable for most fitness levels. Along the way you can enjoy stunning views of Dublin Bay and stop off at the Halfway Hooley hosted at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse, with complimentary refreshments and entertainment. You’ll receive a t-shirt on the day so you can help raise awareness and show your support for mental health as you take part.

https://www.aware.ie/harbour2harbour/