Pilgrim Paths Week 2024 will run from Good Friday, March 29th to Sunday April 7th (Sunday after Easter Sunday).

GOOD FRIDAY, MARCH 29.

Ascent of Cnoc na dTobar pilgrim mountain, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Information: [email protected].

SATURDAY, MARCH 30.

Organised walk of St Kevin’s Way, Co Wicklow

Tickets will go up on Eventbrite closer to the time for bookings.

Guided walk of the Cosán na Naomh, Dingle, Co Kerry

Information: [email protected]

MONDAY, APRIL 1.

Guided 15km walk of the Tochar Phádraig pilgrim path between Ballintubber Abbey to Aughagower, Co Mayo.

Contact: – Ballintubber Abbey, Tel: 094 9030934. Email: [email protected].

SATURDAY 6 and SUNDAY, April 7

Guided 2-day walk of St Finbarr’s Pilgrim, Co Cork

Information: [email protected] or text 086173513ully

Fully organised walk of St. Declan’s Way, Waterford/Tipperary

April 6 – Goatenbridge to Melleray Abbey, 20km

April 7 – Melleray Abbey to Lismore. 10km

Details at www.StDeclansWay.ie. Booking will open mid-January.

https://www.pilgrimpath.ie/pilgrim-paths-week-2024/