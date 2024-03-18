Pilgrim Paths Week, 2024
Written by HeatherS on 18th March 2024
GOOD FRIDAY, MARCH 29.
Ascent of Cnoc na dTobar pilgrim mountain, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry
Information: [email protected].
SATURDAY, MARCH 30.
Organised walk of St Kevin’s Way, Co Wicklow
Tickets will go up on Eventbrite closer to the time for bookings.
Guided walk of the Cosán na Naomh, Dingle, Co Kerry
Information: [email protected]
MONDAY, APRIL 1.
Guided 15km walk of the Tochar Phádraig pilgrim path between Ballintubber Abbey to Aughagower, Co Mayo.
Contact: – Ballintubber Abbey, Tel: 094 9030934. Email: [email protected].
SATURDAY 6 and SUNDAY, April 7
Guided 2-day walk of St Finbarr’s Pilgrim, Co Cork
Information: [email protected] or text 086173513ully
Fully organised walk of St. Declan’s Way, Waterford/Tipperary
April 6 – Goatenbridge to Melleray Abbey, 20km
April 7 – Melleray Abbey to Lismore. 10km
Details at www.StDeclansWay.ie. Booking will open mid-January.