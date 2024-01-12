Bear Grylls gets baptized

Bear Grylls, the renowned survivalist and author, has faced countless challenges in his life, from summiting Mount Everest at a young age to recovering from a skydiving accident. Recently though, Bear took a significant step in his spiritual journey by getting baptized in the Jordan River – the very place where Jesus Christ was baptized.

He shared about this significant moment on his social media, saying, “It had always been a dream of mine to get in the water that Jesus was baptized in by John the Baptist. The story is amazing, and it seems wherever Jesus went, new birth, new life, and a new vision followed.”

Many know Bear Grylls from his daring adventures, but not everyone is aware of his outspoken Christian faith and that through all his challenging experiences, his relationship with God and his faith have been a pillar. He says, “Our job in life is to stay close to Christ and church should be about community, friends, honesty, faith and love.”