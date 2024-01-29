Christian Institute coming to Ireland

The Christian Institute is an evangelical Christian Charity based in the UK that defends Judeo/Christian values. They have a strong track record over a good number of years in N. Ireland and the rest of the UK.In 2020 they helped over 200 Christian parents, teachers and school principals with practical advice on dealing with issues including sex education, LGBT etc. They would be supported by over 4,000 churches of all denominations and this past year their staff spoke at 350 events all around the UK. Their website received 3.5 million visits and they had over 7.2m posts on social media. They had 360 of their videos posted online.In advance of setting up an office in Ireland they will be holding a series of meetings:

Galway City: Tuesday 6 February, 8.00pm – 9.15pm

Covenant Christian Fellowship, Unit 3, Sean Mulvoy Commercial Centre, Sean Mulvoy Road, Galway,

Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare: Wednesday 7 February, 7:45pm – 9:00pm

Miltown Malbay Community Centre, Church Street, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare,

Westport, Co. Mayo: Thursday 8 February, 7:45pm – 9:00pm

Calvary Church, Distillery Road, Westport, Co. Mayo,

Contact: CI office 0044 28 9094 1667

https://www.christian.org.uk/