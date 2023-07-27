IT Role Vacancy

Spirit Radio has a part time work available. (Up to 20 hours a week)

You will be working in the space where computer technology meets broadcast technology.

The ideal candidate will:

Have an interest in Christian Radio.

Have some experience/training/background in computer networks, website maintenance and streaming platforms.

Have some experience working with broadcast technology, mixing desks, processors, computers

Be ready to work in a fast paced environment

Be eager to learn.

If this sounds like you send your CV and contact details to

[email protected]