IT Role Vacancy
Written by Rob Clarke on 27th July 2023
Spirit Radio has a part time work available. (Up to 20 hours a week)
You will be working in the space where computer technology meets broadcast technology.
The ideal candidate will:
- Have an interest in Christian Radio.
- Have some experience/training/background in computer networks, website maintenance and streaming platforms.
- Have some experience working with broadcast technology, mixing desks, processors, computers
- Be ready to work in a fast paced environment
- Be eager to learn.
If this sounds like you send your CV and contact details to