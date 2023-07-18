St Aidan’s Way

A new pilgrim path running from Wexford to Pembrokeshire is set to become a popular pilgrim route in Europe. Taking an average of nine days to walk, and with a ferry crossing in the middle, the new path follows St. Aidan’s 7th-century journey as he travelled from Ferns, to meet his mentor and teacher, St. David, in Wales.

St. Aidan, also known as Aidan of Lindisfarne, was born in Ireland in the 6th century, where he became a monk and later went on to establish a monastery on the island of Lindisfarne, off the northeast coast of England.

He is credited with playing a vital role in the conversion of King Oswald of Northumbria, and was also a champion of education, founding a school at his monastery to train both clergy and laypeople.

The impact of the meeting between Aidan and St David, his mentor, was felt far and wide, and the new pilgrim path will bring pilgrims along the route St Aidan would have taken back in the 7th century.