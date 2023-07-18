10 – 13 August 2023

Join young people between 16 and 35 this August at the Youth 2000 Summer Festival. The festival takes place in Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Co Kildare from Thursday 10th August to Sunday 13th August 2023.

The festival includes inspiring talks, music, prayer, concert, workshops, dramas, share groups, reconciliation and healing service and Mass.

Donation only and we have buses going from all over Ireland.

For more information and to book your place click here