March For Jesus – Belfast will be held on Sat 23rd of August at 2pm in Belfast, walking from Custom House Square to Belfast City Hall,

This will be a wonderful family day out. Join thousands of believers from all around Ireland who will gather to lift up Jesus Christ as the hope of our generation.

Hope to see you there! Please spread the word and consider organising a bus from your church or youth group

Ormeau Park, Ormeau Road Belfast BT7 3GG United Kingdom

Tickets https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/march-for-jesus-belfast-tickets-1408816561259