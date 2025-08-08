March For Jesus – Belfast

Written by on 8th August 2025

March For Jesus – Belfast will be held on Sat 23rd of August at 2pm in Belfast, walking from Custom House Square to Belfast City Hall,
This will be a wonderful family day out. Join thousands of believers from all around Ireland who will gather to lift up Jesus Christ as the hope of our generation.

Hope to see you there! Please spread the word and consider organising a bus from your church or youth group

Ormeau Park, Ormeau Road Belfast BT7 3GG United Kingdom

Tickets https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/march-for-jesus-belfast-tickets-1408816561259

Author

Editor

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Members of The Chosen Cast Hosted a Special Screening at the Vatican

4th July 2025

The Chosen meet Pope Leo ireland blog post image
0

The Million Month

11th June 2025

0

March For Jesus

3rd June 2025

Continue reading

Previous post

Patience can persuade a prince, and soft speech can break bones

Current track

Title

Artist