Maria Vadia – Reaping The Harvest

Written by on 3rd March 2023

Reaping the Harvest Conference 

Saturday 11th March 2023, St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth, A91EV56

10am-5pm with Mass at 6pm

Keynote speaker:Maria Vadia

Maria has travelled extensively around the world and has spoken at many conferences in over 30 nations, carrying a message of faith, salvation and healing. Maria’s life was radically changed when she was baptised in the Holy Spirit.

Other speakers: Terry Quinn, Fr Gerry Campbell and Fergus McMorrow

€20 donation for Saturday which will include lunch.

Encountering Christ Service

DATE: Sunday 12th March 2-4pm, St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth, A91EV56

Theme: The Power of the Holy Spirit

 

