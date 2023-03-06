Tearfund Coffee Morning

Written by on 6th March 2023

Thursday, 9 March10:00 – 13:00
Join with us on Thurs, Mar 9th from 10-1 at our Tearfund Ireland office for this year’s Coffee Morning!
We will have some tasty coffee and baked goodies for you. You can come in and meet the staff and other Tearfund Ireland supporters.
We are pleased to have two of our Ethiopian Staff members, Mulugeta and Genet, joining us in our Dublin office.
It’s a lovely time for a nice chat and to connect with others.

We are also looking for hosts! If you can’t make it into our office or want to have some of your friends over as well, we’d love for you to host one.

https://www.tearfund.ie/get-involved/events/

Author

HeatherS

