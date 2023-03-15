MOYO’S Fundraiser

Written by on 15th March 2023

Moyo Solanke is supported by Family, Friends and Supporters to raise much needed funds for the members of our Branch- Down Syndrome Ireland Louth/Meath of which he is a member(supporting families to ensure the best quality of life possible for our members with Down syndrome)

A sale of pre-loved items will take place on Saturday 25th of March, in a social athmosphere with refreshements and spot prizes.

DONATE ITEMS In Good Presentable Condition (Gift Items, Books, Toys, Candles, Homeware & Toiletries, etc
To arrange collection (Dublin, Balbriggan & its environs Please contact by Text +353 (86)155 8060)
(for Drogheda and its Environs, please Contact by Text +353(87)1188 353)

To DONATE On-Line, Visit https://dsilmb.ie/donate/     Please Include your name & indicate MOYO FUNDRAISING

For more information on Moyo Funraising * contact +353 (87) 118 8353 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089834087885

Author

HeatherS

Author's archive
You may also like
2

Maria Vadia – Reaping The Harvest

3rd March 2023

0

Social Impact Hero

24th February 2023

image of Jacki Ascough Presenter Spirit Radio
0

Arise Family Conference

17th February 2023

Continue reading

Next post

Baby Lifesaver!

Thumbnail
Previous post

Leigheasann sé lucht an chroí bhriste; agus déanann a gcréachtaí a cheangal : (The LORD) heals the brokenhearted, and binds up their wounds.

Current track

Title

Artist