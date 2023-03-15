MOYO’S Fundraiser

Moyo Solanke is supported by Family, Friends and Supporters to raise much needed funds for the members of our Branch- Down Syndrome Ireland Louth/Meath of which he is a member(supporting families to ensure the best quality of life possible for our members with Down syndrome)

A sale of pre-loved items will take place on Saturday 25th of March, in a social athmosphere with refreshements and spot prizes.

DONATE ITEMS In Good Presentable Condition (Gift Items, Books, Toys, Candles, Homeware & Toiletries, etc

To arrange collection (Dublin, Balbriggan & its environs Please contact by Text +353 (86)155 8060)

(for Drogheda and its Environs, please Contact by Text +353(87)1188 353)

To DONATE On-Line, Visit https://dsilmb.ie/donate/ Please Include your name & indicate MOYO FUNDRAISING