MOYO’S Fundraiser
Written by HeatherS on 15th March 2023
Moyo Solanke is supported by Family, Friends and Supporters to raise much needed funds for the members of our Branch- Down Syndrome Ireland Louth/Meath of which he is a member(supporting families to ensure the best quality of life possible for our members with Down syndrome)
A sale of pre-loved items will take place on Saturday 25th of March, in a social athmosphere with refreshements and spot prizes.
DONATE ITEMS In Good Presentable Condition (Gift Items, Books, Toys, Candles, Homeware & Toiletries, etc
To arrange collection (Dublin, Balbriggan & its environs Please contact by Text +353 (86)155 8060)
(for Drogheda and its Environs, please Contact by Text +353(87)1188 353)
To DONATE On-Line, Visit https://dsilmb.ie/donate/ Please Include your name & indicate MOYO FUNDRAISING
For more information on Moyo Funraising * contact +353 (87) 118 8353 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089834087885