Francesca Cabrini Movie

This March from Angel Studios, comes the powerful epic of Francesca Cabrini, who arrives in New York in 1889 to be greeted by disease, crime, and poverty.

The movie tells the story of how a woman of faith battles hostile politicians to secure housing and healthcare for society’s most vulnerable.

Sr Francesca Cabrini is a true entrepreneur and establishes an empire of hope unlike anything New York had ever seen.

Cabrini is showing now in theatres across Ireland

Rob Clarke interviewed Rod Barr Screenwriter for the Movie – to hear Rob’s interview Click here

For info and booking go to https://www.angel.com/tickets/cabrini/ie