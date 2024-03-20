Francesca Cabrini Movie

Written by on 20th March 2024

This March  from Angel Studios, comes the powerful epic of Francesca Cabrini, who arrives in New York in 1889 to be greeted by disease, crime, and poverty. 

The movie tells the story of how a woman of faith battles hostile politicians to secure housing and healthcare for society’s most vulnerable. 

Sr Francesca Cabrini is a true entrepreneur and establishes an empire of hope unlike anything New York had ever seen. 

Cabrini is showing now in theatres across Ireland

Rob Clarke interviewed Rod Barr Screenwriter for the Movie – to hear Rob’s interview Click here

For info and booking go to https://www.angel.com/tickets/cabrini/ie

Author

HeatherS

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Pilgrim Paths Week, 2024

18th March 2024

0

Aware Harbour2Harbour Walk

1st March 2024

0

Alpha Conference 2024

9th February 2024

Continue reading

Next post

No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.

Previous post

Dead Sea Scrolls

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist