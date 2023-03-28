7-10th April

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 7th

Cnoc na dTobar Co. Kerry

Fully guided ascent of the magnificently scenic Cnoc na dTobar Pilgrim Mountain, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry. Tel: 087 794 2134, Email: [email protected], Facebook: Cnoc na d’Tobar

HOLY SATURDAY, APRIL 8th

Co. Tipperary/Co. Waterford

Have a memorable time walking St. Declan’s Way from Goatenbridge via Mount Melleray Abbey to the historic town of Lismore, Co Waterford. Transport provided to the start point. Visit www.stdeclansway.ie/st-declans-way-2023-all-five-stages. The event is part of St. Declan’s Way 2023 – All five stages run on March 18h & 19th, April 8th (in conjunction with Pilgrim Paths Week), April 29th & 30th.

Co. Kerry Guided walk of the Cosán na Naomh from Ventry to Mount Brandon, Co Kerry. Contact details – 087 251 8174, Email: [email protected]. Facebook; Cosán na Naomh/the Saints’ Path.

Co. Wicklow Guided walk of St Kevin’s Way to Glendalough, Co Wicklow. Return transport provided.

Contact details – email: [email protected] Facebook: St.Kevins Way