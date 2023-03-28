Pilgrim Paths Week
Written by HeatherS on 28th March 2023
7-10th April
GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 7th
Cnoc na dTobar Co. Kerry
Fully guided ascent of the magnificently scenic Cnoc na dTobar Pilgrim Mountain, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry. Tel: 087 794 2134, Email: [email protected], Facebook: Cnoc na d’Tobar
HOLY SATURDAY, APRIL 8th
Co. Tipperary/Co. Waterford
Have a memorable time walking St. Declan’s Way from Goatenbridge via Mount Melleray Abbey to the historic town of Lismore, Co Waterford. Transport provided to the start point. Visit www.stdeclansway.ie/st-declans-way-2023-all-five-stages. The event is part of St. Declan’s Way 2023 – All five stages run on March 18h & 19th, April 8th (in conjunction with Pilgrim Paths Week), April 29th & 30th.
Co. Kerry Guided walk of the Cosán na Naomh from Ventry to Mount Brandon, Co Kerry. Contact details – 087 251 8174, Email: [email protected]. Facebook; Cosán na Naomh/the Saints’ Path.
Co. Wicklow Guided walk of St Kevin’s Way to Glendalough, Co Wicklow. Return transport provided.
Contact details – email: [email protected] Facebook: St.Kevins Way
Easter Monday, April 10th
Co. Clare Guided walk of Inish Cathaigh/Scattery Island on Monday 10th April as part of the National Pilgrim Paths Week 2023. Event information at: https://walkwithpius.com/inis-cathaigh-scattery-island-guided-walk/ M. 087 9828173 E. [email protected]
W. https://walkwithpius.com/inis-cathaigh-scattery-island-guided-walk/
Co. Mayo
Guided Walk of the ancient Tochar Phádraig, Co Mayo. Contact Details: Tóchar Phádraig – Ballintubber Abbey, Claremorris, Co Mayo. Tel: 094 9030934. Email: [email protected]. Facebook: BallintubberAbbey
Co Donegal
Join the Prior, Father La Flynn for a guided walk along the stunning, recently refurbished Lakeshore Pilgrim Path around the historically significant Lough Derg. Donations welcome. Booking essential.Contact: [email protected] or telephone +353 (0)71 9861518