Prayer Walking the Nation

Prayer Walking the Nations is a nationwide Christian prayer initiative focused on seeing every street, village and community across the island of Ireland covered in prayer. Rather than being a single event, it is an ongoing movement encouraging believers to turn their everyday walks into intentional times of prayer.

The initiative is supported by a dedicated app, which allows participants to GPS-track their prayer walks and map the routes they have covered. Those individual walks contribute to a growing picture of prayer across Ireland, with the vision of believers from different backgrounds and traditions joining together in prayer for their neighbours and communities.

The organisers describe it as being about “Jesus, prayer, and the places we call home”, with people encouraged to pray for peace, healing and the Lordship of Jesus across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. So, whether you’re walking around your own neighbourhood or joining others, the idea is simple: pray as you walk, walk with purpose, and help cover the nation one step at a time.

https://prayerwalkthenation.com/