Polish pilgrims in Ireland

Written by on 19th August 2026

Twenty-seven Polish pilgrims are swapping the comfort of the coach for hiking boots as they prepare to walk across Ireland for three weeks — carrying their prayers for young people across Europe with them.

The group, from NINIWA Team, a youth initiative run by the Missionary Oblates in Poland, sets off from Dublin on August 24.

Their route will take them through the Wicklow Mountains, Mayo and Connemara, before heading towards the Cliffs of Moher, the Burren and Kerry. The adventure will finish in Killarney on September 15, after the group tackles Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil.

And there’s no support vehicle following behind. The pilgrims will carry everything they need on their backs and, rather than booking campsites, will look for somewhere to pitch their tents each evening.

They describe the approach as travelling “by faith” — trusting that they’ll find what they need along the way.

Leading the expedition is Fr Dominik Ochlak OMI, who has a special connection to Kerry. Before becoming a priest, he lived and worked as a carpenter in Killarney.

He says the journey will be a “return to my roots” as he prepares to finish nine years of leading NINIWA’s hiking expeditions.

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HeatherS

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