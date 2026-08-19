Josh Garrels Concert – Cork

Written by on 8th September 2026

Singer/songwriter Josh Garrels has built his career on deeply personal, introspective lyrics and exploratory sounds that range from pastoral indie folk to hip-hop. Emerging in the early 2000s, he is the co-founder of Small Voice Records, on which he issued 2008’s Jacaranda. In 2015, he landed on the Billboard 200 with Home. Although Garrels has remained loosely tied to the Christian music community throughout his career, he has shied away from declaring himself either a strictly Christian or secular artist, instead letting his music tell his life’s story.

Southside Industrial Estate T12 R792 Cork

Wednesday, 7 October⋅19:00 – 21:00

https://www.eventbrite.ie

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HeatherS

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