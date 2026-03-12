‘David’ on screens now

A biblical story that has captivated audiences around the world is now making its way to Irish cinemas.

David, the new animated feature from Angel Studios, arrives on August 21 after a hugely successful international cinema run, taking almost $88 million at the global box office.

The film brings the story of David to life, following his journey from humble shepherd to King of Israel. It features some of the most famous moments from his life, including his anointing and his dramatic confrontation with Goliath.

The film opened with $22 million globally, setting a new opening-weekend record for Angel Studios.

With cinematic animation and original music, David explores themes of faith, courage, humility, hope and resilience.

Christian singer Phil Wickham provides the voice of David, alongside Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle, comedian Asim Chaudhry and Brandon Engman.

For its UK and Irish release, churches are being encouraged to use the film as a way of bringing families and communities together. A free resource pack includes discussion materials, colouring sheets and resources for group cinema trips.

The release comes as faith-based films continue to find a growing audience in mainstream cinemas, following the success of productions including The Chosen and Sound of Freedom.

Check your local cinema for dates and times – the movie can also be found on Netflix and more information at https://www.angel.com/movies/david