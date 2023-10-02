Pro-Life National Conference

The Pro Life Campaign’s National Conference will take place on Saturday the 14th of October at the RDS in Dublin.

This year’s conference is all about growing the pro-life vote, with engaging speakers, insightful workshops and information stands.

Keynote speakers at the conference will include the founder of ‘Culture of Life Africa’, Obianuju Ekeocha and Dr Andrew O’Regan, Senior Lecturer in General Practice at the University of Limerick.

https://prolifecampaign.ie/plc2023/