Gordon Hartman from Texas started his own landscaping business at the

age of 15 which he grew into a very large home building and land-development enterprise and which earned him many accolades in the business world.

However, he decided to give it all up in favour of supporting his daughter Morgan who was born with cognitive and physical special needs.

The tipping point occurred on a family holiday when Morgan was trying to play with other children at a hotel swimming pool, but they didn’t want to interact with her. Then and there, Gordon and his wife Maggie resolved to create places where those with and without disabilities would come together for fun and to better understand one another. That led to the construction of Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible, fully-inclusive theme park. Since then they have added Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park, a camp site and a sports complex focused on fitness, competition and fun for athletes of all abilities. The motto for these projects has become ‘Together we can make a difference’

https://morganswonderland.com/